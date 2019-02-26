Image copyright Google Image caption Services were described as requiring improvement in terms of being safe, effective, responsive and well-led

A Warwickshire hospital trust still "requires improvement", after being inspected by the health watchdog.

The George Eliot trust in Nuneaton must ensure its urgent and emergency care "is appropriately staffed", the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said.

All services were rated good for being caring but needed to improve in terms of being safe, effective, responsive and well-led.

The trust said the CQC report had found "significant improvements".

The watchdog, which inspected in November and December, stated it found "a number of improvements" had been made since the last inspection but there were "still some issues" to address.

CQC Chief Inspector of Hospitals Professor Ted Baker said: "We will continue to monitor the trust and we will return to carry out further inspections to check on any progress with improvements."

The trust said although "requires improvement" remained the overall rating, a number of examples of "outstanding practice" were singled out and the end of life care service was upgraded from "inadequate" to "good".

Maternity services, surgery and children's and young people's services were all rated as good, it added.

Chief executive Glen Burley said it would be "taking seriously" the areas highlighted for improvement.

He said: "Our priority will be our urgent and emergency care, in particular, developing our frailty and ambulatory care services which will help patients be seen more quickly and effectively.

"The improvements we plan to make will have a positive wider effect on a range of planned services and waiting times at the hospital."

