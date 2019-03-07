Image copyright Family photo Image caption Kyra Barboutis and Sophie Smith both run hedgehog rescue centres in their back gardens in Warwickshire

Two schoolgirls have criticised a housing developer for the "devastating impact" its use of hedgerow netting is having on wildlife.

Taylor Wimpey attached netting to a hedge lining a 270-home development in Warwickshire to stop birds from nesting but did so before plans were passed.

Kyra Barboutis and Sophie Smith, who run hedgehog rescue centres, said the hibernating animals would be trapped.

Taylor Wimpey said it would now build tunnels enabling them to escape.

The road is to be widened as part of the development, which is yet to be fully approved and the hedge replaced with another native species.

But BBC broadcaster and naturalist Chris Packham has also criticised the tactic, arguing too many hedges had been removed and they should be integrated in developments.

He described the netting as "setting wildlife traps" in the Sunday Telegraph when he accused another property developer using the material.

The 13-years-olds, from Stratford Upon Avon, set up the group Hedgehog Friendly Town three years ago after becoming worried about the drastic decline in hedgehog numbers.

With the support of local vets, the pair have helped rehabilitate more than 400 hedgehogs in their back gardens after the animals were brought in by the public.

But after seeing the "tightly pinned" netting over the hedge in Loxley Road in Stratford-upon-Avon on Saturday, they became concerned a hedgehog waking up from hibernation would not be able to get out safely.

In a video posted on social media, Kyra, standing next to the netting said: "What a devastating impact this has on our wildlife.

"Birds cannot nest here and ground-dwelling animals cannot pass through, such as hedgehogs."

After Kate Rolfe, a Stratford town, district and county councillor in Tiddington, saw the post, she organised a meeting between the girls and the developer on Monday.

Kyra's mother Helen said Taylor Wimpey had explained to them the firm had sought advice from ecologists and believed the netting was the correct option but it would now make some modifications after hearing the girls' concerns.

Tunnels or tubes would be placed on the field side of the hedge at 10m (30ft) intervals, the girls' leaflets about hedgehog friendly gardens would be circulated and the pair were invited to meet the district council's ecologist.

Taylor Wimpey has been contacted for a full response.

