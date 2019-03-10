Image caption Lorries have been driving through residential areas rather than following the designated route

Villagers say they have been overrun by lorries travelling the wrong way to a new Amazon distribution centre.

Signs have been put up on residential roads to warn HGVs they cannot use them to access the centre, on the site of Coventry's former Jaguar factory.

One resident said it was "an accident waiting to happen".

Amazon said it was aware "a small number of Amazon-bound vehicles" had taken the wrong route and asked people to record registration numbers.

The 24-hour distribution centre opened in July last year on Lyons Park, employing more than 800 people.

Image caption Coventry City Council has put signs up nearby

Residents in Allesley, Holbrooks and Keresley said lorries had been cutting through their villages on a daily basis.

The designated route for lorries leaving the M6 is via junction four at Coleshill, following the A446 and joining the A45 to access the main Amazon entrance.

But villagers said some lorries must be leaving the motorway at junctions two and three and passing through on a detour that can cut up to 20 miles off journeys.

There are also fears for the safety of schoolchildren, with some lorries spotted mounting the kerb as pupils walk home.

Lynda Hemsley, whose house backs on to the site in Browns Lane, said: "I think there's a problem with sat-navs, postcodes, and they see Lyons Drive and think 'Oh, I'm there'."

Image caption Lynda Hemsley says she frequently sees lorries travelling the wrong way

The site was home to Jaguar car production until it moved to Castle Bromwich in 2005.

In a statement, Amazon said: "Should any of our neighbours see an HGV in an area not designated for their use and believe it to be an Amazon-related vehicle, they should record the haulier name and registration number and supply it to Councillor Glenn Williams who has been working with us to identify any Amazon-related vehicles.

"All our suppliers are provided with route details to which they should adhere, and clear road signage is in place."