Earlsdon murder probe as man found dead
- 10 March 2019
A murder investigation is under way after a 23-year-old man was found dead by police in Coventry.
Officers were called to a property in Vincent Street, Earlsdon at about 01:40 GMT on Sunday after reports of "disorder".
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody, West Midlands Police said.
Detectives remain at the scene, which is off Meadow Street, while investigations continue.