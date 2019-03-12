Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The body of Daniel Chappell was discovered at property in Coventry on Sunday

A man found dead in Coventry following reports of "disorder" has been named by police as Daniel Chappell.

The 26-year-old was discovered with fatal injuries at a property on Vincent Street, Spon End, at about 01:40 GMT on Sunday.

A family statement on Tuesday called him "a loving father, son, brother and partner".

A 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail while investigations continue.

Image copyright Google Image caption Vincent Street in Spon End, where the 26-year-old was found with fatal injuries

Det Insp Nick Barnes from West Midlands Police said officers were trying to establish "exactly what happened to Mr Chappell".

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.