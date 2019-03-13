Image copyright Google Image caption The charge was brought after a police inquiry into injuries suffered by Rachel Smith while resident at Overslade House Care Home

A care home manager has appeared in court charged with neglecting a woman of 87 who later died in hospital.

Catalina Ferchiu indicated she would plead not guilty to the charge, brought after a police inquiry into injuries suffered by Rachel Smith while resident at Overslade House Care Home, in Rugby.

The senior nurse manager, 54, from Pool Close in the town, was granted bail at Leamington Spa Magistrates' Court.

She is due at Warwick Crown Court on 12 April.

The charge alleges she "ill-treated or wilfully neglected" Ms Smith between 31 January and 3 February last year.

During the hearing, the manager, originally from Romania, spoke only to give her personal details and confirm her intention to plead not guilty.

Ms Smith was taken to hospital in February 2018 and died three weeks later.

