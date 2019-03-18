Image copyright Elizabeth Leitch Image caption Mark Goodreid has had surgery to put a plate in his mouth

A father-of-five needed surgery on his mouth after a suspected hit-and-run crash.

Mark Goodreid, 33, was hit by what is believed to be a white van while crossing Wyken Croft in Walsgrave, Coventry, at 19:30 GMT on Friday.

His fiancée said he broke his cheekbone, lost teeth and has had a plate put into the roof of his mouth.

West Midlands Police has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

[Warning: A photo some people might find graphic follows]

Elizabeth Leitch, 26, said her fiancé was walking to his night shift as a forklift driver when he was hit.

He stepped on to a zebra crossing close to Wyken Croft Primary School when he was struck, possibly by the van's wing mirror.

Miss Leitch, the mother of two of Mr Goodreid's children, said she received a call from him while he was slipping in and out of consciousness and being cared for by passers-by, including a nurse who called the emergency services.

He is home from hospital, but has been told he will need further surgery on his mouth and is having checks to see whether his eye socket is also broken.

Image copyright Elizabeth Leitch Image caption Mr Goodreid was walking to meet a lift to work when he was hit

"He is in pain and is on a liquid diet for six weeks," Miss Leitch said.

"He keeps getting bad headaches, but he is happy to be here because it could have been so much worse."

West Midlands Police appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

