Image caption A 21-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both from Rugby, were arrested on suspicion of arson

A five-year-old boy has died from his injuries four months after a house fire - leading police to launch a murder inquiry.

Two other children and a woman, believed to be their mother, suffered burns in the fire in Wentworth Road, Rugby, in the early hours of 15 November.

Warwickshire Police said a man, 21, and a 28-year-old woman, both from Rugby, were previously arrested on suspicion of arson.

They are on police bail until April.

The force said it was working with the fire service to establish the cause.

Det Insp Teresa McKenna, from the Major Investigation Unit, said: "We're sad to report that the boy injured in the fire has died and as a result this has now become a murder investigation.

"We remain committed to establishing the exact circumstances leading up to the fire and continue to appeal to the public for any information that could help with our investigation."

Police said the injured children - a boy, 10, and girl, eight - received hospital treatment, along with a woman.

