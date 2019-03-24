Image copyright Sharon Luca-Chatha Image caption Sharon Luca-Chatha said she was pleased with the amount of money raised so far

A woman whose son was stillborn has been fundraising in a bid to give all maternity units a cot for parents to have more time with their child.

Sharon Luca-Chatha stayed with her son Luca overnight when he was stillborn in 2012, but said had she had "a cold cuddle cot" she could have been with him for up to two more days.

Mrs Luca-Chatha, 43, of Rugby, formed a charity in November which also aims to raise money for training midwives.

Each of the cots costs £1,500.

The mother, who has a five-year-old son and decided to add Luca to her surname, said she was "beyond devastated" to lose her child.

She added: "Luca stayed with us overnight in a family room. However, the next morning we were told we did not have long left with him as his little body was deteriorating.

"After holding on to Luca as long as we could, we had to hand him over to be taken to the mortuary.

"This broke us even more and caused such trauma as we cried uncontrollably."

She said a so-called cuddle cot preserved the body for longer, because it keeps the body cold, and she "would have had time to think a little clearer".

Mrs Luca-Chatha said: "Do we want to keep a bit of hair?... we could have taken him home and allowed his grandparents to hold him.

"I would have taken photos of him in my arms."

Sharon Luca-Chatha and husband Jas said they wanted to ensure others "are given extra time with their children"

She said she was "pleased" The Luca Foundation had so far raised more than £3,800, but said more was needed.

A skydive planned by her brothers Steven and Sunny Nagra, following the anniversary of Luca's birthday in June 2012, has raised £220.

Mrs Luca-Chatha, who has also worked with the Baby Lifeline charity, said: "I realised I wanted to do something in his memory for other parents."

