Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption James Norton was made subject to a hospital order under the Mental Health Act at Birmingham Crown Court

A man has been made subject to a hospital order after admitting killing a man in an argument in the street.

Bradd Darby, 30, was stabbed in Nuneaton on 20 February 2018 and died in hospital.

It happened after a row broke out between him, his killer James Norton, and three others, police said.

Norton was sentenced earlier after admitting manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility at a previous hearing.

At Birmingham Crown Court, the 30-year-old, of Toler Road, Nuneaton, was also made subject to restrictions under section 41 of the Mental Heath Act indefinitely, with both sentences to run concurrently for his manslaughter offence, along with wounding with intent, unlawful wounding and possession of an offensive weapon, all of which he had also admitted.

He had originally been charged with Mr Darby's murder before his plea was accepted.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Bradd Darby, 30, died in hospital after being stabbed

Dale Barnwell, 31, of Attleborough Road, Nuneaton, and Mr Darby's father, Glenn Darby, 52, of Abbotsford Road, Nuneaton, had previously admitted violent disorder in connection with the argument and, at the hearing on Friday, were both given a two-year supervision order and two-year suspended prison sentence to be held for two years.

They were also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and made subject to a curfew.

A fourth defendant, Sam Stretton, 25, of Aberdeen Road, Nuneaton, who has also admitted violent disorder, remains subject to an outstanding bench warrant.

