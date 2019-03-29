Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption Kamlesh Bassi is set to be sentenced at Warwick Crown Court in May

A woman posed as a doctor and five other health professionals to persuade elderly people to pay for services.

Kamlesh Bassi used different aliases as she pretended to be a medical doctor, a nurse, an occupational therapist, a physiotherapist, an osteopath and chiropractor, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

She also gave her own prescription drugs to three victims, it added.

Bassi was convicted at Warwick Crown Court earlier.

After a trial, she was found guilty of seven counts of fraud by false representation and three counts of supplying a prescription-only medicinal product.

The 58-year-old of Troyes Close, Coventry, has been remanded in custody and is set to be sentenced at Warwick Crown Court in May.

The people she targeted are believed to be from across the West Midlands.

The CPS said services for which Bassi made people pay included massages and home help work.

She had also given three victims anti-inflammatory drug Naproxen from her own prescription, which, the CPS said, could have had "dangerous consequences".

A spokesperson said: "By lying about her credentials [Bassi] abused [people's] trust, gained access into their homes and potentially put their lives at risk by supplying Naproxen without knowing their medical history.

"Bassi acted selfishly for her own financial gain.

"She was a danger to the public and especially the most vulnerable individuals in our society."

