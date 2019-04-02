Image copyright Warwickshire Police and Crime Commsioner's office Image caption The Leek Wootton headquarters has been the force's home since 1949

A police force is to keep its stately home headquarters despite previous plans to sell it to make savings.

Warwickshire Police had planned to sell the former country house in Leek Wootton, receiving several "serious bids" since 2011.

But the force's commissioner has halted the sale saying space is needed for additional officers after its alliance with West Mercia Police ends.

A councillor has described it as a "surprising U-turn".

West Mercia Police announced its decision to withdraw from its partnership with Warwickshire Police in October, with it officially due to end by October this year.

The forces had merged services including firearms and police dog officers in 2013.

In a statement, Philip Seccombe, Police and Crime Commissioner for Warwickshire, said: "This is wholly as a result of needing to plan for different...operational policing requirements to those which had previously envisaged under the strategic alliance."

Other parts of the site not required for policing will be sold in due course, he said.

Labour councillor for Bedworth, Richard Chattaway, said: "I was most surprised to see the U-turn by the Police and Crime Commissioner on this sale.

"He now has to find £900k from next year to keep his saving plan on track."

The Leek Wootton headquarters has been the force's home since 1949 when the Warwickshire Constabulary first occupied the building.

It was a country house and later was adapted to business premises after being a place of convalescence for US armed force during World War II.

