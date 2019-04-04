Coventry & Warwickshire

Man charged after teen cyclist killed in Coventry crash

  • 4 April 2019
Ryan Willoughby-Oakes Image copyright Family handout/ West Midlands Police
Image caption Ryan Willoughby-Oakes died at the scene after being hit by a car

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving six months after a teenage cyclist was killed in a crash.

Ryan Willoughby-Oakes, a trainee electrician from Coventry, was 17 when he was hit and fatally wounded on 6 October last year.

He died at the scene on Binley Road in the city.

Tajinder Singh Rai, 36, of Chelney Walk, Coventry, is due before Birmingham Magistrates on 2 May.

