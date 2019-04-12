Image copyright Google Image caption The charge was brought after a police inquiry into injuries suffered by Rachel Smith while resident at Overslade House Care Home

A senior nurse manager has denied neglecting an 87-year-old woman who later died in hospital.

Catalina Ferchiu, 54, is accused of ill-treatment or wilful neglect of Rachel Smith while resident at Overslade House Care Home, in Rugby.

The charge was brought after a police inquiry into injuries suffered by Ms Smith.

Ms Ferchiu of Pool Close in the town, will face trial at Warwick Crown Court on 25 November.

The charge dates between 31 January and 3 February last year.

Ms Smith was taken to hospital in February 2018 and died three weeks later.

