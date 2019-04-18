Image copyright Google Image caption A brick outbuilding partially collapsed after an explosion at the school

A man has been treated for burns after an explosion at a primary school.

Emergency services were called to John Gulson Primary School on George Street in the Hillfields area of Coventry at about 11:00 BST.

The school broke up for Easter holidays on Friday, and West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said the man was the only patient.

The explosion is believed to have happened in an outbuilding which has partially collapsed.

West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS), which has 18 firefighters at the scene, said the building was not attached to the main school.

Crews remain at the scene and have isolated gas and electricity supplies.

The man treated for burns has been taken to hospital in Coventry, but his injuries are not believed to be serious.

