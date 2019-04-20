Image copyright Google Image caption Trains between Nuneaton and Coventry are being replaced by bus services

Buses are to replace train services between Nuneaton and Coventry until the end of service due to a points failure, National Rail has said.

Customers are advised to travel via Rugby and Birmingham New Street on Saturday.

Operator West Midlands Railway is the service affected by the failure.

Tickets are being accepted on CrossCountry and London Northwestern Railway services as well as National Express coaches.

National Rail advised customers about the change to services on Twitter.

