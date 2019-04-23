Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were at the scene earlier

Police searching for a 31-year-old man who was last seen at a canalside pub have found a body in the water.

While it has yet to be formally identified, officers say Jason Thompson's next of kin have been informed.

He was last seen at the Folly Inn pub, Napton-on-the-Hill, on Friday night, Warwickshire Police said.

The body was found in a canal near the area, the force said, adding it was not treating the death as suspicious.

A spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time."

Det Insp Tim Sharp thanked the public for its "consideration and patience" while emergency services were at the scene earlier.

"We are aware this caused some delays with canal boats in the area and I'd like to thank the volunteer lock keepers for their exceptional assistance."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.