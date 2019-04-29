Image copyright West Midlands Police

A police officer who was filmed jumping on a trampoline while on duty is facing an inquiry.

The video, recorded in Coventry, shows the uniformed officer bouncing on the trampoline and attempting a somersault, as The Sun first reported.

West Midlands Police said the officer had been referred to its professional standards department.

Supt Jenny Skyrme said the force expected officers to have the "highest standards in their conduct".

"Sadly, this appears to fall short of that," she added.

The officer was caught on camera on Friday after what is believed to have been a drug-related investigation.

He removes his kit belt before jumping on the trampoline as a colleague watches on.

The force "will review the matter to determine if there is a breach of the standards of professional behaviour", Supt Skyrme said.

