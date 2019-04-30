Image copyright Other Image caption Beatrice Zigowe died in hospital from injuries caused by burns and inhalation damage, the inquest heard

A disabled woman was "unable to move away quickly" from a chip pan fire in Coventry, a coroner said.

Beatrice Zigowe, 52, died eight days after suffering burns to about 25% of her body in the fire on 18 March, 2018.

She was found on the floor amid "a great deal of smoke" which she had inhaled, coroner Sean McGovern said.

He concluded her death was accidental, adding he was "satisfied" a smoke alarm had been activated at her flat in Widdrington Road.

Mrs Zigowe had refused carer visits during the weekend she died, the inquest heard.

They usually made her meals and helped with laundry and bathing.

Social worker Joanne Perkins said she had found the three daily visits "intrusive" and interfered with her weekend church activities.

Mrs Zigowe, who had three children, came to the UK from Malawi in 2003 on a two-year student visa, the inquest at Coventry Magistrates' Court heard.

But in 2006 she suffered a stroke which left her with poor mobility and poor balance.

She also developed severe hypertension, diabetes and mild dementia.

Ms Perkins said Mrs Zigowe had been refused asylum and was living on £35 a week.

She added she had a "variety of reasons" for not wanting extra care, including wanting to be independent and not getting on with some staff.

"Ultimately she didn't want to be rushed, she wanted to get better," she said.

Paying his condolences, Mr McGovern said the large number of people at the inquest "stands as credit to Beatrice Zigowe".

