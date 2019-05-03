Image copyright LDRS Image caption Labour went into the Coventry election with 40 of the council's 54 seats

Overall control of councils in Coventry, North Warwickshire and Rugby will remain unchanged after the local elections.

North Warwickshire Borough Council is held by the Conservatives with 21 seats to Labour's 14 - the party has also held Rugby Borough Council.

Elsewhere, Labour has retained control of Coventry City Council.

All seats were contested in North Warwickshire, with a third available in Coventry and Rugby.

The Conservatives lost one seat to Labour in North Warwickshire but still have a majority of three councillors with 21 seats compared to Labour's 14.

Image copyright LDRS Image caption Each party retained the same number of seats in Rugby Borough Council

The Labour Party went into the Coventry election with 40 seats, and the Conservatives with 13.

With 18 seats up for election, Labour has secured enough wards to maintain control, however votes are still being counted in some areas.

In Rugby, the Tories have secured 24 of the 42 seats - giving them a majority of two.

The remaining seats are split between Labour and the Liberal Democrats, who secured nine each.

