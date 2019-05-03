Police dog finds fugitive hiding in toilet in Coventry
A police dog flushed out a fugitive after finding him hiding in an outdoor toilet.
The suspect allegedly rammed a police car when he was pulled over in Walsgrave, Coventry, but then made off.
German Shepherd Neon and handler Pc Steve Wain tracked him down when the dog picked up a scent behind the door and starting barking.
A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and later released pending investigation.
West Midlands Police said they pulled over a Vauxhall van at midday on Thursday, but moments later the vehicle moved backwards and collided with their patrol car.
Officers set off in pursuit before the driver crashed into a parked car and escaped behind a row of terraced houses.
"It was Neon's indication there was a human scent behind the toilet door," said Pc Wain.
"I gave the warning to come out or I intended to kick the door... and whoever was inside would have come face to face with Neon.
"Wisely, the man chose to step out and was quickly arrested; we then found he'd removed an outer layer of clothing, trousers and a top, and stuffed them down the toilet."
