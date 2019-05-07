Image copyright Google Image caption The victim, 31, suffered serious neck and chest stab injuries

A woman has been stabbed in the neck and chest in an attack in Coventry.

The 31-year-old is in a serious condition after the stabbing in Vauxhall Street, in the Hillfields area of the city, at 03.30 BST on Tuesday.

She then knocked on a number of doors for help and was found less than half-a-mile away in Clarence Street.

The area has been cordoned off as forensic and CCTV inquiries continue. No arrests have been made.

Police said a passing motorist called an ambulance and the woman was taken to hospital where she remains with serious injuries.

Inspector Becky Farr said: "I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have information on what happened, to speak to us.

"If you think you may have dash-cam footage of the incident before or after it happened, please check and get in touch with us."

