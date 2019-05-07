Image copyright Google Image caption A 37-year-old man was found with serious injuries following the attack in Baxter Court

Police are treating an attack in which a man received "life-changing" injuries at a flat as attempted murder.

The 37-year-old was found with serious injuries to his head, torso, arms and leg, following the assault in Baxter Court, Leamington, on Monday.

A number of offenders arrived at the property armed with baseball bats and an axe, Warwickshire Police believed, before the attack at about 19:50 BST.

The man was in a stable condition in hospital.

The force said his injuries were described as life-changing and it was treating the "horrific attack" as attempted murder.

Det Sgt Mark Calvert said: "At this time we believe this was a targeted attack and there was no risk to the wider public."

