The leader of Rugby Borough Council has stepped down despite maintaining control in the local elections.

Conservative Michael Stokes has held the role for five years.

He said he took on a new role with his employer at the start of the month which does not allow the flexibility he felt he needs to continue as council leader.

Mr Stokes will step down on 16 May but will continue to represent the Admirals and Cawston ward.

He said it was a "difficult decision" to not stand for re-election as the Conservative group leader, which was agreed at a meeting on Tuesday.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed the last five years as leader of the council," he said.

"I am grateful for the support I've received and the experiences it has given me."

A new council leader will be elected at the annual council meeting on 16 May.

The Conservatives retained control of Rugby Borough Council after local elections on Thursday, securing 24 of the 42 seats.

