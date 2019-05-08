Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption Police want to talk to John Allison, 35, from Bedworth, in connection with the death

A man has been arrested and police are searching for another after the body of a man was found in a house.

The 33-year-old man, who had been stabbed, was discovered in Bulkington Road, Bedworth, on Monday.

The arrested man, 35, is being held on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Warwickshire Police said they also wanted to speak to John Allison, 35, from Bedworth. They said he should not be approached by members of the public.

The force said it believed Mr Allison may hold "information vital to their investigation", and may be in the Bedworth or Bulkington areas.

Image caption The body was found in Bulkington Road, near Bedworth train station

Police received a call at about 13:30 BST on Monday raising concern for the man.

Officers forced entry to the house where they discovered his body. He had suffered stab wounds.

A post-mortem examination and formal identification are due to take place on Thursday.

