A body of a man was found in a house in Bulkington Road, near Bedworth train station

Two men have been charged with murder after a man was found stabbed to death at a house.

The 33-year-old victim, who has not been named, was found at an address on Bulkington Road, Bedworth, on Monday.

He was discovered by police carrying out a welfare check at about 13:30 BST.

Scott Warner, aged 35, of Missing Oak Close, and John Robert Allison, 33, of Bulkington Road, both in Bedworth, are due to appear at Warwick Magistrates' Court.

Warwickshire Police arrested two other men from Coventry on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 39-year-old has been released under investigation, and a 35-year-old remains in custody.

A post-mortem examination found the victim was killed by a stab wound to the heart.

