Image copyright Family handout Image caption Corey (left) and Casper Platt-May died in February last year

The father of two boys killed in a hit-and-run crash took his own life on holiday, a coroner has concluded.

Reece Platt-May, 30, was found dead in a hotel in Kavos, Corfu, on the day he was due to return home in May 2018.

His sons Casper, two, and Corey, six, had been struck by a speeding driver, who was high on cocaine, as they made their way to a park in Coventry three months earlier.

Coroner Sean McGovern said the city had been "horrified" by all three deaths.

The cause of Mr Platt-May's death was confirmed as hanging at a previous inquest hearing.

Image copyright PA Image caption Reece Platt-May was found dead in a hotel in Kavos, Corfu

Mr McGovern told Coventry Magistrates' Court that, on the balance of probabilities, Mr Platt-May intended to take his own life and recorded a conclusion of suicide.

"The deaths of Corey and Casper shocked and horrified the whole city and the death of Mr Platt-May three months after the death of his two children," he said.

"It reminds us of the horror of what happened on that day and the effect these events can have on people."

Driver Robert Brown, 53, was jailed for nine years in April last year, which was increased to 10 and a half years by the Court of Appeal in July.

He was found dead in his cell in December.

Gwendoline Harrison, 42, of Triumph Close, Wyken, who was a passenger in the car, was sentenced to six months.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Robert Brown and Gwendoline Harrison were both jailed

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.