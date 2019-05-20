Image caption Unions have described the Rugby plant as "part of the furniture" in the town

The "immediate future" of an engineering factory has been secured after an order from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), a union says.

Workers at the General Electric (GE) site in Rugby will make the second batch of Type 26 Frigates motors.

GE previously said the work would be moved to Nancy, France, by the end of 2019 and Unite said the site would close with the loss of 250 jobs.

On Monday, GE said it would remain open but with reduced activities.

It said it had told employees the outcome of the consultation.

"We remain committed to supporting all those impacted to help identify other career opportunities, whether externally or within another GE business," the company added.

Unite assistant general secretary Steve Turner praised the "tenacity" of union staff and members for securing the work, stopping it from going outside the UK.

He said the "world-class workforce" had skills and expertise which had built motors powering all the Royal Navy's warships.

New Royal Navy solid support ships should also be built in the UK, he added.

The union will now try to reduce the number of potential redundancies at the site and secure its long-term future.

Defence Minister Stuart Andrew said: "Following a new long-term agreement reached with the MoD, I am pleased that General Electric have confirmed work will continue at their site in Rugby.

"This announcement comes after months of hard work."

