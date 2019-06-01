Image copyright James Davis Image caption The family's classic MG car was sold two years ago to fund Robert Davis' dementia care

A man who bought back his father's classic car that was sold off to pay for his dementia care is now using it to raise money for charity.

James Davis, from Birmingham, tracked down the 1959 MG A Series Twin Cam which was sold in Canada two years ago.

His father had the car for more than 50 years and it was previously registered to an Italian artist who designed posters for the Carry On films.

Mr Davis will show the car at Coventry Moto Fest.

Robert Davis, James' father, bought the car in 1963 and it remained in the family for 53 years before being sold to fund his care after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

His son then sought to purchase it back from a Canadian buyer but found it had been re-imported back to the UK.

He spent £35,000 getting the family car back home.

"When I first bought the car back I felt a mix of emotions," he said. "I wanted to tell Dad the good news.

"Sadly by then his Alzheimer's had really taken hold to the point where he did not recognise me anymore."

Mr Davis then decided to use the MG as a fundraising vehicle for the Alzheimer's Society charity and when he stops driving it will be auctioned to raise more.

The car has a colourful past and was first registered in 1959 to Renato Fratini, an Italian artist who designed the film posters for the Carry On films, From Russia with Love, Barbarella and Waterloo.

After showing the car in Coventry, Mr Davis will continue his fundraising by driving from John O' Groats to Lands End.

