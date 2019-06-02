Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police are keen to trace a woman to whom the victim is believed to have spoken after the attack

A woman was subjected to an attempted rape in an alleyway in the early hours.

It happened off Chapel Street in Rugby at about 02:45 BST, Warwickshire Police said.

The woman, in her 20s, is being supported by specially trained officers following the "distressing incident".

Police believe she may have spoken to another woman close to traffic lights on Corporation Street shortly after the attack.

Officers are keen to trace her as part of their investigation into what the force is treating as an isolated incident.

Det Sgt Ollie Deakin said: "We understand the concern incidents such as this cause and are carrying out extensive inquiries."

The offender is described as an Asian male, 5ft 8ins tall, aged between 24 and 27, with short, black, spiky hair.

