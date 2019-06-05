Image copyright Alison Baskerville Image caption Dennis Davison said he was "humbled" to received the Points of Light award

A D-Day veteran has received a national award for his efforts teaching other people about the 1944 landings.

Dennis Davison, from Coventry, set up the Normandy Day UK charity which has seen veterans speak to 3,500 students in the city.

The 96-year-old was recognised by Prime Minister Theresa May for his "extraordinary work" making a change in his community and inspiring others.

Mr Davison said he felt "humbled" to receive the Points of Light award.

He said he wanted to bring generations together in the cause of peace through educational trips, talks and resources following the charity's inception in 2010.

Mr Davison, who previously received an British Empire Medal in recognition of his services to Second World War commemoration and memorialisation, also oversaw the creation of a peace orchard in Coventry two years ago.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mr Davison served as a private for the Royal Army Service Corps during the D-Day landings

In a personal letter to him, the prime minister said: "As we mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Landings, it is fitting to recognise your extraordinary work educating others on this important day in history and keeping the memory of those who served our country alive.

"Through Normandy Day UK you are helping us understand how we can all work together to tackle intolerance and discrimination, and promote peace and reconciliation in our communities."

Mr Davison, who was a private for the Royal Army Service Corps during the landings, said it was a "great honour" to receive the award.

"I accept it with real pride and on behalf of Normandy Day UK and the volunteers who have been so supportive and helped realise the dream of a Peace Orchard in Coventry," he said.

His daughter Heather Davison said her father was currently in hospital, but was "pleased and humbled" by the news.

Mr Davison the 1,194th winner of the Points of Light award, which has been developed in partnership with the hugely successful Points of Light programme in the United States.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mr Davison can now add another award to his war honours and British Empire Medal

