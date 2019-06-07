Image copyright Google Image caption Irregularities were identified in the 2015-16 submission of controlled assessments from Ash Green School

A teacher left a Post-It note on a student's exam paper with advice on answering a question, a disciplinary panel heard.

Christopher Evans was a co-leader of science at Ash Green School, near Coventry, with Dyal Thandi.

Both were found to have given pupils "excessive" help by a Teaching Regulation Agency panel, although neither has been banned from teaching.

The school said it had taken "appropriate actions".

A report of the disciplinary hearing said Mrs Thandi and Mr Evans had been in post when exam body OCR first raised concerns about malpractice in exams in July 2016.

'Alarming similarities'

The report said witnesses told the panel in some cases exams were redrafted after marking, following instructions from Mrs Thandi and Mr Evans, to improve scores.

The witnesses also said the pair encouraged the use of PowerPoint presentations for students throughout assessments, which were found by the panel to provide "excessive guidance" for the exams.

Students papers, it said, showed "alarming similarities" between some student responses and the PowerPoint material.

The report said, while giving evidence, Mr Evans had admitted writing the Post-It note which was found on a biology script, and said it was because there was a discrepancy in a mark submitted to OCR and that obtained by the pupil.

The panel found the conduct of the pair was unacceptable and could bring the profession into disrepute.

But, it said, given their previous good history and that they were unlikely to contravene exam regulations again, the publication of its findings alone was suitable punishment.

Neither is employed at the school, principal Harry French said.

