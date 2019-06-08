Image caption The event was awash with colour, despite the rain

Celebrations are taking place this weekend for this year's Coventry Pride.

Visitors to the free two-day event are enjoying live performances, comedy and cabaret acts, community stalls, music and drag acts.

This year's theme is Super Heroes of Pride, and encourages people to celebrate the "superhero" within them, and diversity in all its forms.

Pride is taking place in University Square, Priory Street, next to Coventry Cathedral and continues on Sunday.

Image caption Visitors of all ages donned face paint and got into the spirit of the event

Image caption This year's theme encouraged people to celebrate their "inner superhero"

Image caption Visitors could also enjoy a number of stalls set up over the weekend

Image caption Pride was taking place in University Square, Priory Street, next to Coventry Cathedral

Image caption Live performances were taking place in the city across the weekend

Image caption Visitors donned brightly-coloured outfits to take part in the festivities

Image caption A walking parade was part of this year's event

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.