Emmanuel Lukenga's family said he 'always put a smile on everyone's faces'

The family of a man stabbed to death during a fight in Coventry said he was a "loving" father and son who would "truly be missed".

Emmanuel Lukenga was stabbed in the leg and found in Franklin Grove, Tile Hill, on Wednesday afternoon and pronounced dead at the scene.

His family also described him as a "friend who looked out for everyone".

A 41-year-old man arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Several men were seen running in the Tile Hill area moments before the fight broke out, according to West Midlands Police.

In a statement issued by the force, Mr Lukenga's family said: "Emmanuel was a loving son, loving brother, loving father and a caring friend who always looked out for everyone.

"He helped all of his friends, he wasn't perfect but he did enough to make sure everyone is all right. He always put others before himself and that is why he will truly be missed.

"He and his sister had an unbreakable bond and were each other's best friend. He truly loved his family and always put a smile on everyone's faces."

