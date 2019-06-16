Image copyright Family handout Image caption Emmanuel Lukenga's family said he "always put a smile on everyone's faces"

Police have charged an 18-year-old man with the stabbing murder of another man in Coventry.

Emmanuel Lukenga, 21, was attacked in Franklin Grove, Tile Hill, Coventry, at 14.30 BST on Wednesday and later died at the scene.

Enroy Ruddock is charged with murder and is due to appear before Coventry Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A 19-year-old man, who was also arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in police custody.

Det Ch Insp Scott Griffiths, of West Midlands Police, said: "Inquiries continue and I would urge anyone with any information relating to Emmanuel's killing to come forward."

Mr Lukenga's family said he was a "loving son, loving brother, loving father and a caring friend."

