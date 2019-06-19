Image caption Julia Fuxman said she and her brother found it traumatic to leave behind their pet dog

A woman who fled the Soviet Union as a teenager says it has been cathartic to write books about her experience for modern-day refugee children.

During national Refugee Week, Julia Fuxman has been recalling what it is like being forced to leave your home.

She escaped to the United States with her family in the early 1990s and lived there for 15 years before moving to Rugby, Warwickshire.

From there, she now sends her books to refugee camps around the world.

Among them is her first work - Goodbye, Emma - in which she remembers how she and her younger brother had to leave behind their pet dog.

She said that was particularly traumatic, but she could not imagine how much harder leaving was for her parents.

"When you're told you've got to go because there is danger to your life, you pack and you leave.

"You take that one suitcase, you take a few dollars in your pocket and off you go to start a new life somewhere else."

Mrs Fuxman - who writes under the name Julie G Fox - grew up in Moscow and was 19 when her family fled in 1991.

"The former communist country was collapsing in the late 80s and early 90s, so there was lots of economic and political turmoil.

"The minorities were blamed for all the problems," she said, explaining her family's Jewish heritage made them feel particularly threatened.

Her mother's career as a journalist for independent Russian newspaper Kommersant also prompted the decision to leave.

"[My mother] was writing about things she wasn't supposed to be writing about," said Mrs Fuxman, who explained her mother was held at gunpoint more than once.

She said on one occasion, after an interview with a politician in 1989, her mother was dropped off on a street moments before the car in which they were travelling was blown up.

"She survived," Mrs Fuxman said, "but the politician did not."

Mrs Fuxman started writing in 2015, when the media, she said, was "saturated with images of very traumatic rescues of [Syrian] refugees".

She said "I started remembering my own experience of leaving home" and wondered "how would you explain something like this to little ones?"

The author founded Clever Fox Press, a publishing company that creates children's books about refugees. It sends her books - and those of others - to refugee camps around the world, including Greece, Turkey and Iraq.

She donates proceeds from sales to refugee charities and also commissions refugee authors.

"Newly-arrived families from horrific conflicts need all the help they can get," she said.

But writing helps her too.

"It helps in healing for myself, relieving my childhood trauma."

