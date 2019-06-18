Image copyright Family handout Image caption Police say 'emotions are high' following Mr Lukenga's death

Fireworks were aimed at police called to a fight during a vigil for a stab victim, the West Midlands force said.

Officers attended a park on Jardine Crescent, in the Tile Hill area of Coventry, where the vigil was being held for Emmanuel Lukenga.

The 21-year-old died after being stabbed in Tile Hill two days earlier.

The force said no one was injured during the Friday night vigil and no arrests were made.

In posts on Twitter, North West Coventry Police said: "[We] appreciate emotions are high but this is no excuse.

"One report even came in that a male had been seen with knife... given what people were there to remember, you would hope they'd think twice."

Enroy Ruddock, 18, of Melbourne Road, Coventry, has been charged with the murder of Mr Lukenga and is due to appear at Warwick Crown Court on Wednesday.

