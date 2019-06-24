Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Addison Packeer died from a gunshot wound

A man admitted manslaughter after another man suffered a fatal gunshot injury in a house.

Addison Packeer, 27, was found with serious head injuries at an address in Chepstow Close, Willenhall, on 7 December 2018.

Jordan Bassett, 25, was cleared of murder and also admitted a charge of possession of a firearm.

He was found guilty of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and will be sentenced on Wednesday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, West Midlands Police said.

Bassett, of Tintagel Close, Willenhall, will be sentenced at Warwick Crown Court.

Image caption Officers conducted house-to-house inquiries after the shooting in Chepstow Close, Willenhall

