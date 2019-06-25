Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The court heard Levi Whitmore-Wills had been in care for most of his teenage years

A 19-year-old man has been detained for seven years for fatally stabbing a man during a row over a stolen PlayStation.

Patrick Hill, 22, died three days after he was knifed in the chest at a flat in Coventry on 10 February.

Levi Whitmore-Wills, from Brinklow, Warwickshire, admitted manslaughter on the first day of a murder trial at Warwick Crown Court.

Judge Andrew Lockhart QC described the weapon used as a "fearsome hunting-type knife".

He said that on the night of the attack, Mr Hill had been "drinking and wandering the streets of Coventry with his brother James Hill".

The court was previously told the brothers had stolen clothes, aftershave and a PlayStation with the intention of selling it to buy cocaine.

They then met Whitmore-Wills and he agreed to buy the PlayStation but had to get his bank card from his girlfriend's flat in Albany Court.

Prosecutor Annabel Darlow QC said they all went into the flat but Whitmore-Wills could not find the card and the situation began to turn sour.

The teenager armed himself with a knife and held it by his side as "he did not want any trouble, but wanted the brothers to leave".

Ms Darlow added: "James Hill turned to leave the flat and walk away. He expected his brother to follow.

"When he ran out he was holding his chest with both hands and said he had been stabbed."

During sentencing, Judge Lockhart told the defendant "had you put the knife down a life would not have been lost".

The court heard Whitmore-Wills had been in care and fostered from the age of eight until he was 18 after his mother became addicted to drugs.

The judge described him as someone with a "history of violence" but accepted he "did not intend to cause serious harm".

He added: "You are not a dangerous offender.

"This was not a premeditated attack. It arose and was over fast. You have since shown real and genuine remorse."