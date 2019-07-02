Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found on Monday evening

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a house on Monday night.

The 35-year-old's body was discovered at property on Seven Foot Lane, Nuneaton, by a family member.

A 38-year-old man from Nuneaton is in custody, Warwickshire Police says.

Det Ch Insp Jon Belcher said the investigation was at an early stage and police were treating the death as unexplained, with its cause not yet clear.

