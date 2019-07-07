Image copyright Family handout Image caption Daniel Kennell was "passionate" about football, his mum said

The family of a man who was fatally stabbed say a football tournament to raise awareness and money to tackle knife crime was a "huge success".

Daniel Kennell, 27, was murdered in Walsgrave, Coventry, by an old school friend on 8 July, 2018.

Mr Kennell's mother Mandy Bates said the support from people who attended the first memorial tournament for Daniel on Saturday was "overwhelming".

A foundation set up in his name aims to steer youngsters away from knife crime.

Image caption Mandy Bates (left) and Natalie Kennell set up the foundation in the spring

Daniel's sister Natalie Kennell said the newly-established foundation would work in Coventry.

"It's just thinking of ideas of working with youth and children and giving them a step in the right direction for the future," she said.

"It's giving them options and showing them that there are ways of doing good in your life rather than picking up a knife and tragically ending a life and ending your own life."

A team called GameOn won the tournament at Pinley Rugby Club, Wyken, which involved about 160 players.

Ms Bates said Daniel had been passionate about football "from the day he could stand up until we lost him".

"It makes me feel proud that he was loved that much that they have come to do this," she said.

Ryan Preston, 27, of Hermitage Road, Coventry, was jailed for murdering Daniel in January.

