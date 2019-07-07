A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man and a boy suffered stab wounds.

The boy, aged 14, and man, aged 20, were injured in Craners Road, Hillfields, Coventry, at about 21:00 BST on Saturday.

They were taken to hospital by a member of the public and discharged after treatment, police said.

A 20-year-old man was arrested close to the scene said West Midlands Police. Officers appealed for witnesses.

