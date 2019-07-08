Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Labour MP for Coventry North West, Geoffrey Robinson, said serving the area since March 1976 had been an honour

An MP who has represented his constituency for more than 40 years says he will not stand for re-election due to ill-health.

Geoffrey Robinson, Labour member for Coventry North West, said serving the area since 1976 had been an honour.

He said he needed to be "fully fit to undertake the job" and that the last few months had been a "challenge".

Mr Robinson, 81, did not elaborate on the nature of his illness, but thanked people for their "good wishes".

In a statement posted on Twitter earlier, Mr Robinson said: "Every day has been a privilege and a pleasure but it can't go on forever... each incumbent has to think again about what's best for them, the constituency and the party.

"There is nothing more important or rewarding than helping people, however I need to be fully fit to do the job properly.

"The last few months have been a challenge and I would like to thank everyone for sending me so many kind messages and good wishes during that time."

He also described his 43 years of service as "the proudest of my life".

