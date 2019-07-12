Image copyright Google Image caption The old BHS site has been empty for three years but could have new tenants next year

Businesses which could occupy the former BHS building in Coventry have been identified.

Fashion and homeware outlet Matalan, discount retailer B&M and Coventry Building Society are mentioned in planning documents seen by the BBC.

The shop on Upper Precinct has been empty for three years but could have new tenants by the end of 2020.

The BBC understands more than one business could trade from the city centre site.

Martin Yardley, the city council's chief executive, said he would be "ecstatic" if the site attracted the brands.

"If they are coming in there it's just great," he said. "We haven't got a Matalan and a B&M in the city centre.

"People can be snobby about uses, but I think they are great stores in a great location."

He added: "It has got to be better than an empty BHS."

The BHS department store chain went into administration in 2016.

Matt Mannings, Coventry Building Society's head of branch network, said Coventry's BHS site was one of a number of "possible options" where it could open a flagship store.

"The BHS building is right in the city centre and is a great location," he said.

Matalan has been asked for comment. B&W would not confirm whether it would be opening at the site.

