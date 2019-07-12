Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency Services were called to this street in Bulkington

Two women have suffered serious injuries to their arms and legs after being attacked by a dog, police said.

Emergency services were called to Neale Close in Bulkington, Warwickshire, at about 11:00 BST.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said both women were treated at the scene before being taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire with serious injuries.

Warwickshire Police said a bullmastiff dog was seized by officers.

