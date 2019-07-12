Image caption Joshua Juggan had previously admitted a charge of robbery at Warwick Crown Court

A man has been jailed after admitting to a robbery where a knife was "held to a baby's throat".

Joshua Juggan, 25, of Alvey Street, Southwark previously pleaded guilty to the robbery at the house in Cheswick Close in the Stoke area of Coventry on 18 June 2018.

At Warwick Crown Court on Friday, he was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

A co-defendant, 22-year-old Malik Ragnatt, is set to be sentenced at the same court on 24 July.

Ragnatt, of Bensham Lane, Croydon, had also previously admitted a charge of robbery.

The pair were arrested on the M40 at 19:50 BST on the day of the offence, police previously said.

Two children, aged three and 10 months, were in the house at the time along with two women but no-one was hurt.

