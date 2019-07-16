Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Witness footage shows the extent of the blaze

Flames reportedly up to 20ft high have ravaged a children's play area in a suspected arson attack.

Plumes of black smoke could be seen billowing from the equipment at the rear of Burbage Avenue in Stratford-upon-Avon.

The fire service said it was called to the blaze at 17:30 BST on Monday and believed it was started deliberately.

Mother-of-two Ewa Sozanska, whose garden backs on to the site, said the flames were quickly "out of control".

Stratford-upon-Avon District Council said fencing had been put around its damaged equipment and the authority was working with the fire service and police.

It said parts of the play area not affected by the fire were available to use and it would be looking to replace damaged equipment like for like.

Image copyright Rachel Taylor Image caption Equipment at the play area was left charred and melted

