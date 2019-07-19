Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption The latest proceedings follow murder charges denied by two men last month

Four people have been charged with perverting the course of justice in connection with a man's fatal stabbing.

The body of Daniel Pitham, 33, was found at an address in Bulkington Road, Bedworth, on 6 May.

Three people face two counts of perverting the course of justice, with another accused of one count of the offence.

Two men pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Pitham last month and are set to stand trial in January.

The two counts of perverting the course of justice are faced by Toni Allison, 33, of Abbey Street, Nuneaton; James Gould, 35, of Hayes Lane, Exhall; and Lee Williams, 28, of Beechwood Road, Bedworth.

Bradley Gane, 39, of Cattell Way, Bedworth, has been charged with a single count, along with one of assisting an offender.

The four are due to appear at Warwick Magistrates' Court on 21 August.

