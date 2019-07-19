Image copyright Family handout Image caption Emmanuel Lukenga was stabbed to death in June

Two men have been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed to death in Coventry.

Emmanuel Lukenga was found wounded on Franklin Grove, Tile Hill, on 12 June and pronounced dead at the scene.

The accused - Matthew Brankin, 19, of Thimber Road, Canley, Coventry, and Kyle Kinchen, 18, of John Rous Avenue, Coventry - have also been charged with arson.

They are due to appear at Warwick Crown Court on Monday.

Two other men, aged 18 and 41 and arrested on suspicion of murder in June, have been bailed while inquiries continue.

A fifth man, 18-year-old Enroy Ruddock, was charged with murder in June.

