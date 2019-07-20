A thousand butterflies adorn Coventry Cathedral for hospice fundraiser
One thousand metal butterflies have been installed at Coventry Cathedral in a bid to raise £50,000 for local hospices.
'The Butterfly Effect' was devised by Myton Hospices, inspired by the Tower of London's poppy display in 2014.
Each butterfly was woven into the display by hand and represents someone who lost their life to terminal illness.
They are being sold as part of the fundraiser for end-of-life care.
Myton Hospices has centres in Coventry, Warwick and Rugby.
Actress Holly Matthews backed the campaign after her husband Ross Blair died at the charity's hospice in Warwick in 2017 at the age of 32.
She said the hospice "provided a safe place for my young family" and "enabled me to be a wife again - to be there for the small flitting moments of Ross being Ross".
The butterflies will be on display until 2 August.
